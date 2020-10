Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Ford (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against New England, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Ford will miss his second straight contest due to a knee injury sustained Week 6, a development which will once again thrust Ike Boettger into the starting lineup. With Ford sitting out again, the Bills will look to the return of fellow starting guard Jon Feliciano to provide a boost.