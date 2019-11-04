Bills' Cole Beasley: Another score

Beasley caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's win over Washington.

The good news is that the little guy has now scored in three straight games. The flip side is that for some reason he only played 45 percent of the offensive snaps, an odd season low considering it was a close game for much of the afternoon and Beasley was unhurt. We'll chalk it up to game plan for now, though his playing time and his production outside the touchdown string merit watching. Beasley hasn't caught more than three balls in any of the last four games, and he's only eclipsed the 50-yard mark once all season.