Beasley (hip/thumb) is back on the practice field Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

We'll see if Beasley gets a "limited" or "full" designation, but it sounds like minor aches and bruises and we're not really concerned about his status for the Week 3 tilt against the Rams. The slot receiver has produced a 9-128-0 line on 13 targets through two games.