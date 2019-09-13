Beasley is dressed for Friday's practice after missing Thursday's session due to an illness, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Perhaps the Bills will ake it easy on the veteran slot receiver during the final practice of the week, but Beasley looks like he'll be good to go for Sunday's game at the Giants. He posted a 5-40-0 line in his Bills debut last week, but missed a catch that resulted in a turnover. His nine targets were a good sign, as Beasley and Josh Allen had a good rapport for much of the summer.