Bills' Cole Beasley: Back on field Sunday
Beasley (foot) returned to Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his departure in the first half, Beasley had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown to his name. He'll look to help the Bills close out a fourth consecutive victory to start the season.
