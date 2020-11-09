Beasley caught all three targets for 39 yards in Buffalo's win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Beasley has posted a few big games this season, but when all the offensive weapons are healthy -- as is the case now -- it's tricky for him to find week-to-week consistency. Stefon Diggs is always going to be the top target monster, but Sunday John Brown and rookie Gabriel Davis both saw more looks that Beasley. Beasley will have his moments since he's by far the team's best slot receiver, but he's been pushed down the pecking order with the return to health of some other regulars.