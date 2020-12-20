Beasley secured eight of 10 targets for 112 yards during Saturday's 48-19 win against the Broncos.

Beasley continues to expand upon a career year, posting his fifth 100-yard receiving performance of 2020 after logging just three such performances in 31 appearances between 2018 and 2019. Though the 31-year-old endured a quieter week with five catches for 41 yards and no scores last Sunday night against Pittsburgh, his workload has remained steady with double-digit targets over four of the Bills' past five games. A Week 16 matchup at New England appears less than ideal, however, as Beasley posted a season-low two receptions and 24 yards against the Patriots on Nov. 1.