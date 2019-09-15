Beasley caught all four of his targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.

Beasley did most of his damage on a 51-yard catch in the second quarter. With nine catches for 123 yards through two games, Beasley looks like the clear-cut second option in Buffalo's passing game after John Brown.

