Play

Beasley (illness) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Beasley returned to practice Friday as a full participant, after sitting out Thursday's session. He'll now take aim at a Giants secondary that was torched by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb last week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week