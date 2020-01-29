Bills' Cole Beasley: Disappointed after playoff loss

Beasley was disappointed with his lack of opportunities in a 22-19 playoff loss to Houston on Jan. 4, Matt Parrino of NYup.com reports.

Beasley was limited to 64 percent snap share and five targets in a game that saw Josh Allen throw 46 passes. The slot receiver played more than 80 percent of snaps in five of his final six games during the regular season, only to lose some work to Duke Williams -- 10 targets, 66 percent snap share -- in the playoff loss. Williams dropped a couple passes and was limited to 4.9 yards per target, so he didn't make the best case for himself heading into the offseason. Beasley will turn 31 in April as he prepares for the second season of a four-year, $29 million contract, likely serving as the second or third option in Buffalo's passing attack in 2020. Williams and John Brown also remain under contract, while Isaiah McKenzie is scheduled to be a restricted free agent.