Bills' Cole Beasley: Doesn't practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2020
Beasley (hip/thumb) didn't practice Wednesday.
This is the first we're hearing of an injury to Beasley, who caught nine balls in his first two weeks. It's also possible that this absence is mostly for precautionary purposes, but you should monitor Beasley's practice participation as the week unfolds if he's in consideration for your lineup Sunday against the Rams.
