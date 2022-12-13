Beasley is expected to end his retirement Tuesday and sign with the Bills' practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement in October after a brief stint with the Buccaneers in which he suited up for two games and caught four of five targets for 17 yards. After the Bills came away from their recent meeting with free agent Odell Beckham (knee) without signing him, the organization will turn to a more familiar veteran receiver to fill out their position group. Given that he spent the 2019 through 2021 seasons in Buffalo under head coach Sean McDermott and with quarterback Josh Allen directing the offense, Beasley shouldn't need much time to gain familiarity with the offensive play calls. According to Garafolo, Beasley is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster in short order, most likely ahead of Saturday's game against the Dolphins.