Beasley left Monday's matchup with the 49ers in order to be evaluated for a head injury.
Beasley sustained the injury early in the first quarter. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but he will need to pass the medical staff's tests in order to return. The veteran pass catcher recorded two receptions for 34 yards prior to exiting.
