Beasley caught four of six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Beasley trailed only Stefon Diggs in all major receiving categories for the Bills, embodying a reliable underneath option for quarterback Josh Allen during a rainy game that curtailed vertical passing. While Beasley did go for a 22-yard gain Monday, his eight-yard touchdown still marked his biggest impact, as it brought Buffalo within one score midway through the fourth quarter. That play also gave Beasley a touchdown in two of his last three outings, adding a scoring punch to his usually decent yardage totals and giving him nice momentum ahead of a favorable matchup against the Jets in Week 7.