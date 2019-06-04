Bills' Cole Beasley: Hopeful for training camp

Beasley is working his way back from core abdominal surgery and is expected to be good to go by training camp, Mark Ludwiczak the Bills Digest reports.

The surgery was to correct his osteitis pubis, a rare groin/abdomen injury that he suffered during training camp last season. He ultimately played through it, but opted for surgery this offseason. He is now entering his eighth season and first away from Dallas. The 30-year-old pass-catcher currently projects as the third wide receiver on the Bills' depth chart behind John Brown and Zay Jones.