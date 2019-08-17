Beasley caught all five of his targets for 44 yards during Friday's 27-14 win over Carolina.

Four of Beasley's five targets came on the Bills' opening drive as Josh Allen turned to the veteran slotman early and often. There was some question as to how a prolific underneath target like Beasley would matchup with a bazooka-armed talent like Allen, who isn't necessarily known for his accuracy and touch. Friday showed that the pairing can be pretty darn good, with Beasley offering opportunities for Allen to get in rhythm before taking shots deeper downfield. If Beasley is able to turn into Allen's security blanket underneath, his value could climb.