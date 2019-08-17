Bills' Cole Beasley: Hot against Panthers
Beasley caught all five of his targets for 44 yards during Friday's 27-14 win over Carolina.
Four of Beasley's five targets came on the Bills' opening drive as Josh Allen turned to the veteran slotman early and often. There was some question as to how a prolific underneath target like Beasley would matchup with a bazooka-armed talent like Allen, who isn't necessarily known for his accuracy and touch. Friday showed that the pairing can be pretty darn good, with Beasley offering opportunities for Allen to get in rhythm before taking shots deeper downfield. If Beasley is able to turn into Allen's security blanket underneath, his value could climb.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...