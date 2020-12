Beasley (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With Beasley being viewed as week-to-week per coach Sean McDermott, he's iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Beasley misses the contest, added Week 17 opportunities would be available for the likes of Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Andre Roberts.