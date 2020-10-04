site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Cole Beasley: Injures foot
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Beasley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a foot injury.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Beasley caught both of his targets for 18 yards with a TD. The
Bills' slot man headed into Week 4 action with a 15/228/0 stat line through his team's first three outings. More News
