The Bills elevated Beasley from their practice squad ahead of Saturday's game versus the Dolphins.
Beasley ended his retirement earlier this week and now will play with his second organization of the campaign after seeing action for the Buccaneers back in Weeks 3 and 4. This also marks his second stint in Buffalo, so he has all the familiarity one could want for such a late-season addition. In 2021, Beasley hauled in 82 of 112 targets for 693 yards (8.5 YPC, 6.2 YPT) and one touchdown in 16 games for the Bills.