The Bills have signed Beasley to their active roster ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins.
Beasley, who had been a member of the practice squad, will provide the Bills with added slot depth for the team's postseason run. In two regular-season contests with Buffalo, Beasley (who also saw action in two games with Tampa Bay) caught two passes for 18 yards. During the 2021 season with the team, the 33-year-old recorded an 82/693/1 stat line in 16 games, but at this stage he's not a high-percentage fantasy option while working alongside top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
