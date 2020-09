Beasley caught six of seven targets for a team-high 100 yards in Sunday's 35-32 win over the Rams.

Beasley hasn't been on the receiving end of any of Josh Allen's 10 passing touchdowns through three weeks, but the veteran slot receiver's yardage total has climbed in each game. He has 15 catches for 228 yards ahead of a Week 4 trip to Las Vegas.