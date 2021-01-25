Beasley caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Beasley finished as the Bills' leading receiver on a night where the usually-dominant duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were held in check. The slot specialist took another step forward in his second season with Buffalo, setting new career bests in receptions (82) and yardage (967) while hitting pay dirt four times across 15 contests during the regular season. Even with consistent improvements, the veteran receiver was only a must-roster player in PPR formats, offering a high floor and consistent targets to offset a lack of touchdowns. The four-year, $29 million contract Beasley signed back in 2019 is starting to look like a bargain for one the game's top slot receivers.