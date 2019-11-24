Bills' Cole Beasley: Leads way for pass offense
Beasley finished Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver having caught six of nine passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Beasley led the Bills across receiving categories Sunday as Denver, for the most part, attempted to take away John Brown. Beasley stepped up to the challenge, gaining 30-yards on a catch-and-run crosser to set up a second-quarter field goal and then splitting the seam during the first drive of the second half to reel in an 18-yard touchdown. Beasley is finding a groove in Buffalo with at least four catches in each of his last three games and four touchdowns in his last six outings. Thursday brings a trip to Dallas' top-10 pass defense, but Beasley figures to be fired up to take on his old team.
