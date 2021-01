Beasley (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Both Beasley and Stefon Diggs (oblique) were listed as questionable following the team's final injury report, but it seems as if the Bills will have their full complement of weapons available ahead of the pivotal playoff match. Expect to see the team confirm the wide receiver's availability closer to the 1:05 p.m. ET kickoff