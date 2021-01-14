Beasley (knee) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight time Thursday but does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The valuable slot receiver is clearly playing below 100 percent, but it's also pretty much a certainty that he'll be out there Saturday for the primetime Saturday night matchup.
