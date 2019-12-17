Play

Bills' Cole Beasley: Limited to one catch

Beasley caught one-of-six targets for six yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Steelers.

After three straight weeks with a touchdown, Beasley struggled Sunday, finishing with a season-low one catch. The rest of the Bills' passing offense struggled as well, however, against a tough Pittsburgh defense. Beasley will look to bounce back against the Patriots in Week 16.

