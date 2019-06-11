Bills' Cole Beasley: Limited Tuesday
Beasley, who continues to recover from core abdominal surgery, is practicing on a limited basis Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Beasley was unable to practice during the last round of practices, so this is a positive development, as the plan all along has been for the team's free-agent acquisition to be full-go for training camp.
