Bills' Cole Beasley: Limited Tuesday

Beasley, who continues to recover from core abdominal surgery, is practicing on a limited basis Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Beasley was unable to practice during the last round of practices, so this is a positive development, as the plan all along has been for the team's free-agent acquisition to be full-go for training camp.

