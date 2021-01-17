Beasley did not haul in either of his targets during Saturday's divisional-round win against the Ravens.

Beasley was limited throughout the practice week because of a knee injury, but he was able to suit up against Baltimore to remain with just one game absence on the season. Buffalo didn't lean on the veteran wideout, instead, distributing 22 of 26 WR targets to Stefon Diggs and John Brown. A dud against the Ravens marks Beasley's first no-catch performance of the 2020-2021 campaign, though it's notable he was capable of pushing through the same knee issue en route to seven catches and 57 yards in the wild-card round.