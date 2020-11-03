Beasley caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

One might think Beasley -- a short-area specialist -- would have been the beneficiary of a rainy, windy day that prevented much deep throwing for either team, but the Bills had the lead most of the game and ended up throwing only 18 times. Beasley certainly has better games in store, and his 41-494-2 line is nothing to sniff at for a No. 3 receiver, though the only sure thing in the Buffalo offense at RB/WR/TE remains Stefon Diggs. Everyone else simply has to pick their spots.