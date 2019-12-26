Bills' Cole Beasley: May play only partial game
Beasley and other Bills starters could be rested in the finale against the Jets, The Buffalo News reports.
Week 17 is always filled with fantasy landmines, so part of the task at hand for any owner still playing out their league is to figure out which NFL teams are playing to win and which teams are playing to keep guys healthy and fresh for the playoffs. While coach Sean McDermott tipped off that the Bills will probably use some or all of their starters for a portion of Sunday's game, it'd be a big surprise if they went the whole way or even into the second half, as the team cannot change its No. 5 seed no matter what this week. That makes Beasley a risky play compared to other receivers typically in the same value area.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...