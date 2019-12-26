Bills' Cole Beasley: May play only partial game

Beasley and other Bills starters could be rested in the finale against the Jets, The Buffalo News reports.

Week 17 is always filled with fantasy landmines, so part of the task at hand for any owner still playing out their league is to figure out which NFL teams are playing to win and which teams are playing to keep guys healthy and fresh for the playoffs. While coach Sean McDermott tipped off that the Bills will probably use some or all of their starters for a portion of Sunday's game, it'd be a big surprise if they went the whole way or even into the second half, as the team cannot change its No. 5 seed no matter what this week. That makes Beasley a risky play compared to other receivers typically in the same value area.