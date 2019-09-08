Bills' Cole Beasley: New team, same role
Beasley caught five of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.
Beasley played a familiar role with his new team, freeing himself up near the line of scrimmage while gaining no more than 10 yards on any reception. The former Cowboys slot receiver should serve as a safety valve for second-year quarterback Josh Allen, but there may not be enough volume in Buffalo's passing game for Beasley to do much more than he did in this one on a week-to-week basis. He'll face a familiar foe in Week 2, when the Bills stay downstate to take on the Giants.
