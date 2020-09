Beasley (hip/thumb) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's showdown against the Rams, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Beasley is all set for his usual slot role. Perhaps he'll be counted on for an extra look or two this week, with tight end Dawson Knox (concussion) and running back Zack Moss (toe) being ruled out for the contest.