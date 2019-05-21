Bills' Cole Beasley: Not practicing following surgery
Beasley was not participating in OTAs on Tuesday after undergoing core muscle surgery a few weeks ago, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It's unclear exactly what led to the injury and ultimately surgery for Beasley, and it is also unknown how long the wideout will remain on the sidelines. It's all speculation at this point, so consider Beasley to be day-to-day until the Bills can provide a more concrete update on his timeline.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Joining John Brown in Buffalo•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Could re-sign despite frustration•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Slight rebound in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Officially active Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: In line to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Seeking active status Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...