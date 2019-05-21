Bills' Cole Beasley: Not practicing following surgery

Beasley was not participating in OTAs on Tuesday after undergoing core muscle surgery a few weeks ago, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's unclear exactly what led to the injury and ultimately surgery for Beasley, and it is also unknown how long the wideout will remain on the sidelines. It's all speculation at this point, so consider Beasley to be day-to-day until the Bills can provide a more concrete update on his timeline.