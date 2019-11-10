Bills' Cole Beasley: Notches 74 receiving yards

Beasley caught four of six targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Beasley finished second on the team in catches and receiving yards in this one while ranking third in targets. He generated the team's longest play from scrimmage on the day and finished with an impressive average of 18.5 yards per target. Beasley's three-game touchdown streak came to an end, but he remains a focal point of the passing game and will look to return to the end zone in next Sunday's game against the Dolphins.