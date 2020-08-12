The Bills activated Beasley (back) from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Beasley kicked off training camp on the NFI list due to an upper back issue, but it wasn't serious enough to extend into the practice portion of August activities. The Bills are set to take the field in the coming days, when he'll start to get acclimated with offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs. In any case, Beasley's standing as the slot receiver in the Buffalo offense should ensure a steady floor after he took on a career-high 106 targets last season.