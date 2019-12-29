Play

Bills' Cole Beasley: Out for Week 17

Beasley is among the inactives for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Buffalo is locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and several of the team's veteran starters aren't even suiting up. Get Beasley out of your lineup, while in general Buffalo seems like one of those teams in a boat you're better off avoiding from a fantasy standpoint this week.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends