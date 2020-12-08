Beasley brought in nine of 11 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 34-24 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

The shifty veteran opened the scoring on the night for the Bills with a nifty five-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter. Despite a temporary exit from the contest in the first half due to a possible head injury, Beasley ended up leading the Bills in receiving yardage while tying fellow wideout Stefon Diggs for the team lead in targets. It was the fourth 100-yard effort of the season for Beasley, who now needs 203 receiving yards over his last four games to post the first 1,000-yard campaign of his nine-year career. Beasley will look to inch closer to that benchmark in a challenging Week 14 Sunday night showdown against the Steelers.