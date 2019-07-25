Bills' Cole Beasley: Participating in practice
Beasley (abdomen) is working with the starters at Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The same goes for Zay Jones and John Brown, while Robert Foster and others are relegated to taking snaps with the backups. Beasley apparently is back in good health after having core muscle surgery during the offseason.
More News
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Limited Tuesday•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Hopeful for training camp•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Not practicing following surgery•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Joining John Brown in Buffalo•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Could re-sign despite frustration•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Slight rebound in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself by drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...