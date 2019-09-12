Beasley didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

In his first appearance with the Bills on Sunday, Beasley started and earned the second-most offensive snaps in the receiving corps. While he was targeted nine times, he managed just five catches for 40 yards. It's unclear if this illness is merely a temporary concern, but his status on Friday's injury report bears watching for his Week 2 availability.

