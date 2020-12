Beasley caught three of five targets for 17 yards in Monday night's 38-9 win over the Patriots.

Beasley's lowest yardage output of the campaign somehow came on a night when quarterback Josh Allen passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Although the veteran had put forth a few duds across an otherwise outstanding campaign, it was still surprising to see Beasley not get in on Monday's runaway win more significantly. He'll aim to bounce back in Week 17 versus the Dolphins.