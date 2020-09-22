Beasley hauled in five of six targets for 70 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-28 win against the Dolphins.

Stefon Diggs had a huge day in corralling eight of 13 targets for 153 yards and a score, but Beasley finished tied with John Brown for second on the team in targets. Buffalo's passing attack continues to be potent, albeit against the Jets and Dolphins so far, racking up an NFL-high 719 yards through the air in two contests. Beasley has established a characteristic stat line of nine catches for 128 yards through two games, as the Bills face a Rams defense Week 3 that has yet to allow a receiving touchdown to an opposing wideout.