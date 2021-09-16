Beasley was given a veteran rest day for Wednesday's practice.
This may have been as much to give Beasley a mental break as well, as the Bills are coming off a tough loss and he was booed by some of the crowd during Sunday's opener stemming from his being vocal during the offseason about the COVID-19 vaccine. None of this should affect Beasley's role in the offense, as he's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets and had a whopping 13 looks in the Week 1 loss. He should remain a big part of the game plan Sunday against the Dolphins, especially if Gabriel Davis (ankle) can't suit up or is limited.