Beasley has returned to Monday's matchup with the 49ers.
Beasley originally left the contest early in the first quarter in order to be evaluated for a head injury. He has presumably passed the medical staff's tests, as he is back on the field. Look for him to continue his usual role in the passing game assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Evaluated for head injury•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Throws TD pass to fellow wideout•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Tops century mark in Arizona•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Back-to-back disappointments•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Lowest catch total of 2020•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Leading receiver in Week 7 win•