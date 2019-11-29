Bills' Cole Beasley: Revenge game against Cowboys

Beasley caught six of seven targets for a season-high 110 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.

The former Cowboys slot receiver had plenty of experience playing in Dallas on Thanksgiving, and his comfort level with the national stage showed as he wound up leading both teams in receiving yards on the day. Beasley's 110 yards was only two shy of his career best, set in 2015, and he's emerged as one of Josh Allen's most trusted options since Buffalo's Week 6 bye, finding the end zone in five of the last seven games.