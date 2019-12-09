Bills' Cole Beasley: Scores for third straight game

Beasley caught four of seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Beasley finished third on the team in targets, and although he finished second in receptions, his mark of 7.3 yards per catch was rather unimpressive. He did manage to haul in a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, however, giving him three scores in his last three games. Beasley is up to six trips to the end zone on the season and will look to add to his numbers next Sunday against the Steelers.