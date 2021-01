Beasley (knee) caught all seven of his targets for 57 yards in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round win over the Colts.

Beasley was a game-time decision but gutted it out and played well, leading the team in catches. The veteran slot receiver will look to heal up further by next week's AFC divisional round game, and he should continue to serve as a security blanket for quarterback Josh Allen in the pass-heavy Bills offense.