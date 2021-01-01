The Bills ruled Beasley (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Beasley wasn't able to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, effectively sealing his fate for the regular-season finale. Fortunately for the Bills, their receiving corps will be fortified by the return of John Brown, who will suit up Sunday after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury followed by a short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Look for Brown, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis to operate as the team's starting receivers Week 17, though all three could have their workloads managed in the event Buffalo -- which is locked in as the AFC's No. 2 or 3 seed -- elects to rest players to some degree with an eye on entering the postseason at optimal health.