Beasley, who played through a leg fracture at the end of last season, did not join team drills during this week's minicamp practices but participated in individual drills and appeared to be running at full speed, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

It sounds like Beasley has a good chance at being close to full-go by the time training camp rolls around in July, though we'll keep tabs on his progress. Beasley posted career highs in catches (82) and yards (967) in 2020 and probably is the most important factor in the Bills' high-powered offense after Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.