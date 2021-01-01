Beasley (knee) won't participate at Friday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
The 31-year-old has been unable to practice all week after picking up the knee injury during the Week 16 win over the Patriots, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. The Bills previously labeled Beasley week-to-week, so he seems unlikely to be available for the final game of the regular season. John Brown was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and figures to step in as Buffalo's No. 2 wide receiver this weekend.