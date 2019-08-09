Bills' Cole Beasley: Snags only target in debut

Beasley hauled in his only target for 13 yards in the Bills' 24-16 preseason win over the Colts on Thursday.

Signed to a four-year, $29 million contract this offseason, Beasley is expected to reprise the slot role he was so proficient in during his Dallas days and serve as a trusted safety valve for promising second-year quarterback Josh Allen. The 30-year-old wideout played relatively sparingly in Thursday's exhibition opener, although he did see his initial catch, a seven-yard grab, wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. Beasley could see more action over the next two preseason games as Allen looks to develop rapport with his top receivers.