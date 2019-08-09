Bills' Cole Beasley: Snags only target in debut

Beasley hauled in his only target for 13 yards in the Bills' 24-16 preseason win over the Colts on Thursday.

Signed to a four-year, $29 million contract this offseason, Beasley is expected to reprise the slot role he was so proficient in during his Dallas days and serve as a trusted safety valve for promising second-year quarterback Josh Allen. The 30-year-old wideout played relatively sparingly in Thursday's exhibition opener, although he did see his initial catch, a seven-yard grab, wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. Beasley could see more action over the next two preseason games as Allen looks to develop rapport with his top receivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories